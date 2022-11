Not Available

Fabian Bom is a waiter at a hotel in a small town. But he dreams of doing something else - to dance and sing on a stage. He is madly in love with Matilda Roos, singer and diva. Fabian is too insensitive to notice that Annie, who works in the kitchen, is in love with him. Encouraged by Matilda, Fabian leaves the hotel and goes to Stockholm to become famous. But, as he soon learns, it is more difficult than he first thought.