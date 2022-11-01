Barack Obama: The Power of Hope

Not Available

Join us as we follow Barack Obama on his historic journey to the Democratic nomination and the American Presidency. We will take you to his first triumph in the Iowa Caucuses through pivotal primary campaign moments to his game-changing nomination as the Democratic Party s candidate for President of the United States. Then relive the dramatic to and fro of the Presidential and Vice Presidential Debates as the national opinion polls mimicked the action. And finally, join the crowd at Grant Park in Chicago to watch Barack Obama announce his breathtaking election victory to become Commander-in-Chief of the most powerful nation in the world.