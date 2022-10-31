Baraco Coffee

Not Available

Rico (Johnron Tañada) owns the struggling coffee shop Kape Barako. The shop only has one regular customer, aside from a lady who orders nothing but ice water and leeches off their Internet connection. As a result, Rico is having trouble paying off his mortgage. He now has just two weeks to raise 120,000 pesos to keep the bank from foreclosing on the property. He tries a variety of things to raise the cash, even going as far as considering selling his body. Luckily, one of his baristas Jek (Miko Pasamonte) accidentally stumbles on a solution to the shop’s problems. A prank goes wrong and a special ingredient ends up making their coffee a real hit among a certain section of their clientele.