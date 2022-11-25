Baraga Oni-Ki -Saien

Not Available

In July of 1864, in an incident at the Ikedaya Inn in Kyoto, thirty Shinsengumi suppressed a cell of twenty Choshu revolutionaries, possibly preventing the burning of Kyoto. The incident made the squad more famous and led to soldiers enlisting in the squad. The leader is Hijikata Toshizo, who is said to have been a spoiled brat in his childhood. One day, Toshizo discovers a woman thief with a stolen purse. In the purse, a note mentioning the name of Ito Kashitaro is found detailing illegal operations. Toshizo fears will become true. There is a rift in Shinsengumi.