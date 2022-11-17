Baran-O-Bumi

Not Available

Aboard the top deck of a cruise ship, Baran, a young wealthy girl, notices a native boy who is dancing joyfully to beating drums. Baran arrives at a plush hotel on the mainland, however she seems somewhat disconsolate. Later she finds the native boy again and they begin to bond, playfully exploring the beach resort together. Later, the two go aboard a row-boat and the native dives down into the water to collect a pearl from the seabed for her. However, the ending leaves the audience to wonder if he was a figment of Baran's longing imagination all along. Well-shot and with a strong performance from Baran Kosari, this film perfectly captures the bittersweet pangs of young love.