Some rock bands are able to live a long life. Os Paralamas de Sucesso (1981) and Barão Vermelho (1981) are among those rock monuments in Brazil. But as for Barão Vermelho, that maybe won't last for much longer… What we have is a good document and maybe even a historical document for this band. This could well be the last Barão Vermelho album… The band announced a break up after the tour that supports this MTV Ao Vivo cd set.