Not Available

In the near future, a second American Civil War leaves the country a dark and desolate place, an ideal landscape for Mercenary-For-Hire Barb Wire. Her latest mission is to find a runaway prostitute and bring her home. But the recluse hooker and her parents aren't who they say they ar. It's up to Barb to figure out who the good guys are and save the day. And as far as the bad guys are concerned, they better not call her "Babe."