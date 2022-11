Not Available

Soprano Barbara Bonney interprets Robert Schumann's "Dichterliebe" (here renamed "A Scandinavian Dichterliebe") in this sublime 2001 Parisian concert. Accompanied by Malcolm Martineau, Bonney also performs a selection of Scandinavian folk tunes. The evening's program is punctuated with insightful interviews with Bonney, whose love of Swedish music is epitomized here, and Martineau, filmed as they prepare the concert.