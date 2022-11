Not Available

Experience a truly memorable musical event as Broadway legend Barbara Cook, known for her starring roles in "The Music Man" and "She Loves Me," performs songs written and enjoyed by renowned composer Stephen Sondheim. In addition to singing Sondheim classics like "Everybody Says Don't" and "Send in the Clowns," Cook pays tribute to tunes Sondheim wished he had written, such as "I Got Lost in His Arms" and "The Trolley Song."