Riley Steele shines in Axel Braun’s campy sci-fi parody as Barbarella, a highly sexual astronaut assigned with finding and stopping the evil Durand-Durand. Co-starring Wicked Pictures contract star Asa Akira as The Great Tyrant, and even featuring a cameo by porn legend Tera Patrick, “Barbarella XXX: An Axel Braun Parody” is a fun, sexy, big-budget spoof that will take you on a psychedelic ride to discover the joys of intergalactic sex!