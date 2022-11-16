Barbaric Princess: Black Hole

Not Available

A confidential research project on "Time Capsule", which was in crisis due to theft of energy blocks, triggered a series of time and space crossing accidents. The modern man Su Baoyin accidentally came into contact with the energy block that resembled a cell phone, which flowed between the ancient worlds of different time and space and the 21st century modern world. The beauty beauty King Huo Jing and his two followers were also accidentally involved in the black hole of space time Break into modern times. The three generals who called the wind and rain in the ancient times entered the completely new modern world and fell into laughter and laughed. Back to the modern age, while Su Baoyin missed the lord, he met the handsome and wise police officer Sun. What kind of conspiracy is hidden behind this? When justice triumphs over evil, when everything ends, Su Baoyin returns to her original point, and meets her lover again, but she has become a stranger.