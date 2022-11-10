Not Available

Barbarossa

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Rai Fiction

Year 1100. Italy.The Northern lands are ruled by a German emperor: Fredrick aka "Barbarossa. His dream is to conquer also the lands in the Center and in the South so as to revive the Empire that was once of the one Charles Magno.But in the North a young man from Milan has formed an army of 900 young men coming from different cities: the "company of death". This young man's name is Alberto Da Giussano. His dream is to defeat the Emperor and to give back freedom to the Northern lands.

Cast

Raz DeganAlberto da Giussano
Kasia SmutniakEleonora
Cécile CasselBeatrice di Borgogna
Ángela MolinaIldegarda di Binden
F. Murray AbrahamSiniscalco Barozzi
Antonio CupoAlberto dell'Orto

View Full Cast >

Images