Barbarous Street

In this run-of-the-mill crime drama, Bernard Giraudeau is Daniel Chetman, someone who wants to leave the life of violence he knew in his neighborhood -- and cannot do so because his nemesis, a strutting street gangster now involved with organized crime, continues to terrorize the inhabitants of Chetman's turf. After much spilled blood, a parade of ugly underground types, and various sexual scenes, Chetman reduces the forces of evil to a reasonable level of opposition -- but who knows if the neighborhood will be different in the end...
|Bernard Giraudeau
|Daniel Chetman, dit 'Chet', un ancien chef de bande qui reprend du service
|Christine Boisson
|Emma-la-Rouge, dit 'Manu', membre de la bande à Manu
|Jean-Pierre Kalfon
|Paul Chetman, dit 'Rocky Malone', un rocker has been, frère de Chet
|Bernard-Pierre Donnadieu
|Mathias Hagen, dit 'Matt', le maître du quartier
|Corinne Dacla
|Édith Chetman, dit 'Eddie', la femme de Daniel
|Michel Auclair
