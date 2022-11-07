Not Available

Barbarous Street

  • Crime

In this run-of-the-mill crime drama, Bernard Giraudeau is Daniel Chetman, someone who wants to leave the life of violence he knew in his neighborhood -- and cannot do so because his nemesis, a strutting street gangster now involved with organized crime, continues to terrorize the inhabitants of Chetman's turf. After much spilled blood, a parade of ugly underground types, and various sexual scenes, Chetman reduces the forces of evil to a reasonable level of opposition -- but who knows if the neighborhood will be different in the end...

Cast

Bernard GiraudeauDaniel Chetman, dit 'Chet', un ancien chef de bande qui reprend du service
Christine BoissonEmma-la-Rouge, dit 'Manu', membre de la bande à Manu
Jean-Pierre KalfonPaul Chetman, dit 'Rocky Malone', un rocker has been, frère de Chet
Bernard-Pierre DonnadieuMathias Hagen, dit 'Matt', le maître du quartier
Corinne DaclaÉdith Chetman, dit 'Eddie', la femme de Daniel
Michel Auclair

