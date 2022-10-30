Not Available

Barbed Wire City: The Unauthorized Story of Extreme Championship Wrestling

  • Action
  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

GreatnessLand Productions

The film studies the history of, and people who made, Extreme Championship Wrestling a cult sensation in the 1990s. Its an intimate look at the subculture of a subculture, and the athletes who were willing to take massive amounts of punishment for little money based on the promise of something more within their industry. This is a film about culture and human beings - who just happen to use tables and chairs and violent acts as part of their performance art. This documentary is not owned or supported by the WWE.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images