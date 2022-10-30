Barbed Wire City: The Unauthorized Story of Extreme Championship Wrestling

Not Available

The film studies the history of, and people who made, Extreme Championship Wrestling a cult sensation in the 1990s. Its an intimate look at the subculture of a subculture, and the athletes who were willing to take massive amounts of punishment for little money based on the promise of something more within their industry. This is a film about culture and human beings - who just happen to use tables and chairs and violent acts as part of their performance art. This documentary is not owned or supported by the WWE.