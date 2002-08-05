A day in the life of a barbershop on the south side of Chicago. Calvin, who inherited the struggling business from his deceased father, views the shop as nothing but a burden and waste of his time. After selling the shop to a local loan shark, Calvin slowly begins to see his father's vision and legacy and struggles with the notion that he just sold it out.
|Ice Cube
|Calvin Palmer
|Anthony Anderson
|J.D.
|Cedric the Entertainer
|Eddie
|Sean Patrick Thomas
|Jimmy James
|Eve
|Terri Jones
|DeRay Davis
|Hustle Guy
