2002

Barbershop

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 5th, 2002

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

A day in the life of a barbershop on the south side of Chicago. Calvin, who inherited the struggling business from his deceased father, views the shop as nothing but a burden and waste of his time. After selling the shop to a local loan shark, Calvin slowly begins to see his father's vision and legacy and struggles with the notion that he just sold it out.

Cast

Ice CubeCalvin Palmer
Anthony AndersonJ.D.
Cedric the EntertainerEddie
Sean Patrick ThomasJimmy James
EveTerri Jones
DeRay DavisHustle Guy

View Full Cast >

Images