From the studio that brought you CORONA ZOMBIES, comes the next chapter in the satirical saga! After narrowly escaping the contagious catastrophe of the CORONA ZOMBIES, ditsy American beauties Barbie and Kendra battle their deadliest foe yet: social distancing boredom! Hooked on binge-watching a television show about a man and his tigers on a nature channel, the two ladies hatch the perfect plan to save the Tiger King himself! From the living rooms of LA to the wilds of Africa, our dynamic duo embark on a curve-flattening journey to free Joe from a fate worse than Carole Baskin! It's a bungle in the jungle as Barbie and Kendra continue their quest to survive the panic of the pandemic in this, the next Coronasploitation caper from the studio that NEVER sleeps, Full Moon! BARBIE AND KENDRA SAVE THE TIGER KING is now in production and will be released EXCLUSIVELY to the Full Moon Features channel and app on May 15th!