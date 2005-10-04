2005

Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus 3-D

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 4th, 2005

Studio

Mattel

Princess Annika (Barbie) escapes the clutches of the evil wizard, explores the wonders of Cloud Kingdom, and teams up with a magnificent winged horse - who turns out to be her sister, Princess Brietta - to defeat the wizard and break the spells that imprisoned her family.

Cast

Kathleen BarrShiver / Queen / Rayla The Cloud Queen / Troll / Wife #1 / Eric (voice)
Julian BonfiglioBrietta / Troll / Wife #2 (voice)
Colin MurdockWenlock (voice)
Mark HildrethAidan (voice)
Brian DrummondFerris / Aidan's Father (voice)
Russell RobertsKing (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images