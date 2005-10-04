Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus 3-D

Princess Annika (Barbie) escapes the clutches of the evil wizard, explores the wonders of Cloud Kingdom, and teams up with a magnificent winged horse - who turns out to be her sister, Princess Brietta - to defeat the wizard and break the spells that imprisoned her family.
|Kathleen Barr
|Shiver / Queen / Rayla The Cloud Queen / Troll / Wife #1 / Eric (voice)
|Julian Bonfiglio
|Brietta / Troll / Wife #2 (voice)
|Colin Murdock
|Wenlock (voice)
|Mark Hildreth
|Aidan (voice)
|Brian Drummond
|Ferris / Aidan's Father (voice)
|Russell Roberts
|King (voice)
View Full Cast >