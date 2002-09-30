2002

Barbie as Rapunzel

  • Animation
  • Family

Release Date

September 30th, 2002

Studio

Rainmaker Studios

Long, long ago, in a time of magic and dragons, there lived a girl named Rapunzel who had the most beautiful radiant hair the world had ever seen. But Rapunzel's life was far from wonderful. She lived as a servant to Gothel, a jealous, scheming witch who kept her hidden deep in a forbidding forest, guarded by the enormous dragon Hugo and surrounded by an enchanted glass wall. However, in a twist of fate, Rapunzel's discovery of a magic paintbrush leads her on a journey that will unravel a web of deception, bring peace to two feuding kingdoms, and ultimately lead her to love with the help of Penelope(TM), the least intimidating of dragons!

Cast

Anjelica HustonGothel
Cree SummerPenelope
Ian James CorlettHobie / Palace Guard
Mark HildrethStefan
David KayeHugo / General
Peter KelamisOtto / Skinny Swordsman

