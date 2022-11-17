Not Available

Barbie Dataspelshjälten

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Universal Pictures

Get ready to power up! When Barbie magically gets pulled into her favorite video game, she is excited to see she's transformed into a fun roller-skating character. In the game, she meets Cutie, the lovable cloud-shaped friend, and Bella, the roller-skating princess. Together, they soon discover a mischievous emoji is trying to take control of the game. As they travel from level to level, Barbie must rely on her amazing gaming skills and out-of-the box thinking to save her team and beat the game!

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images