2015

Barbie & Her Sisters in the Great Puppy Adventure

  • Family
  • Animation
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 26th, 2015

Studio

Mattel Entertainment

Barbie and her sisters, Skipper, Stacie and Chelsea, and their adorable new puppy friends find unexpected mystery and adventure when they return to their hometown of Willows. While going through mementos in Grandma's attic, the sisters discover an old map, believed to lead to a long-lost treasure buried somewhere in the town. With their puppy pals in tow, the four girls go on an exciting treasure hunt, along the way discovering that the greatest treasure of all is the love and laughter they share as sisters!

Cast

Kelly Sheridan
Kazumi Evans
Claire Maggie Corlett
Alyssya Swales
Chelsea Miller
Taylor Dianne Robinson

View Full Cast >

Images