Not Available

Barbie & Kendra Storm Area 51

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Full Moon Features

First they fought the Corona Zombies. Then they Saved the Tiger King. Now sexy LA airheads Barbie & Kendra bring their ditsy brand of quarantine quirk on an adventure that's truly out of this world! Full Moon's notorious "coronaverse" expands anew in BARBIE & KENDRA STORM AREA 51, the third (but not final!) movie in the world's only quarantine set and shot film franchise. Get ready for a heady dose of pandemic panic as the dynamic duo (played once more by Cody Renee Cameron and Robin Sydney) turn on the TV and get tuned into a viral saga that takes them deep into the forbidden fortress of Area 51 and beyond! Combining insanely funny new footage with hilariously re-dubbed retro sci-fi cinema awesomeness, BARBIE & KENDRA STORM AREA 51 is the wackiest "coronasploitation" comedy yet!

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images