First they fought the Corona Zombies. Then they Saved the Tiger King. Now sexy LA airheads Barbie & Kendra bring their ditsy brand of quarantine quirk on an adventure that's truly out of this world! Full Moon's notorious "coronaverse" expands anew in BARBIE & KENDRA STORM AREA 51, the third (but not final!) movie in the world's only quarantine set and shot film franchise. Get ready for a heady dose of pandemic panic as the dynamic duo (played once more by Cody Renee Cameron and Robin Sydney) turn on the TV and get tuned into a viral saga that takes them deep into the forbidden fortress of Area 51 and beyond! Combining insanely funny new footage with hilariously re-dubbed retro sci-fi cinema awesomeness, BARBIE & KENDRA STORM AREA 51 is the wackiest "coronasploitation" comedy yet!