Barbie Presents: Thumbelina

Meet a tiny girl named Thumbelina who lives in harmony with nature in the magical world of the Twillerbees that's hidden among the wildflowers. At the whim of a spoiled young girl named Makena, Thumbelina and her two friends have their patch of wildflowers uprooted and are transported to a lavish apartment in the city.
|Anna Cummer
|Thumbelina (voice)
|Kelly Metzger
|Makena (voice)
|Tabitha St. Germain
|Chrysella (voice)
|Cathy Weseluck
|Janessa (voice)
|Kathleen Barr
|Vanessa (voice)
|Peter New
|Evan (voice)
