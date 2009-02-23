2009

Barbie Presents: Thumbelina

  • Animation
  • Family

Release Date

February 23rd, 2009

Studio

Rainmaker Studios

Meet a tiny girl named Thumbelina who lives in harmony with nature in the magical world of the Twillerbees that's hidden among the wildflowers. At the whim of a spoiled young girl named Makena, Thumbelina and her two friends have their patch of wildflowers uprooted and are transported to a lavish apartment in the city.

Cast

Anna CummerThumbelina (voice)
Kelly MetzgerMakena (voice)
Tabitha St. GermainChrysella (voice)
Cathy WeseluckJanessa (voice)
Kathleen BarrVanessa (voice)
Peter NewEvan (voice)

