Barbie Rocks the Big Dome Live

Music & Musicals, Asian Music, Tagalog Language, World Music, Philippines, Foreign Languages, Foreign Regions - Pop singer Barbie Almalbis takes over the Philippines' biggest concert arena, the Araneta Coliseum in Manila, and puts on an incredible performance featuring songs such as "Torpe," "Dahilan," "Firewoman," "Smile at Me," "You Learn" and "Summerday." One of the most talented and successful artists in Filipino rock, Almalbis welcomes several special guests to perform with her, including Rocksteddy and Kitchie Nadal.