Barbie y sus hermanas en una aventura de ponis

Barbie and her sisters set off on a Swiss adventure to the majestic Alps, where they're excited to spend the summer at a fun-filled riding academy! Barbie can't wait to find a new horse to bring back to Malibu. Stacie is super excited to prove she's an amazing equestrian. All Chelsea wants to do is ride the big horses, and Skipper...well let's just say she's more interested in writing about the great outdoors than experiencing it. The sisters' vacation gets off to a rocky start, but when Barbie discovers a mysterious wild horse in the woods, their visit becomes truly magical.