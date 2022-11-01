Not Available

Barbosa

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Robbie, a divorced Amsterdam commoner, is meanly denied access to his son Tommi, except for monthly visitation. He grudgingly accepts when a loan shark offers to scrap his debt and throw in some cash for a simple service. Robbie must simply trick Marius, a man he never knew, to the port for a fictitious job. As he gets to know Marius, he starts feeling for the generous sociable type. His conscience wants him to warn the mark he's likely to be beaten up.

Cast

Lotte Verbeek
Roos Drenth

