Robbie, a divorced Amsterdam commoner, is meanly denied access to his son Tommi, except for monthly visitation. He grudgingly accepts when a loan shark offers to scrap his debt and throw in some cash for a simple service. Robbie must simply trick Marius, a man he never knew, to the port for a fictitious job. As he gets to know Marius, he starts feeling for the generous sociable type. His conscience wants him to warn the mark he's likely to be beaten up.