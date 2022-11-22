Barbra Streisand (2012) Back to Brooklyn

Not Available

Barbra Streisand was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. Still in her teens, she left home to pursue her dreams of becoming an actress. She went on to conquer the worlds of stage, screen, and music, winning the Tony Award, multiple Oscars, Emmys, and selling out concerts around the world. She's the most successful female recording artist in popular music history and the only singer to have a number-one album in five consecutive decades. This concert video, recorded on October 11th & 13th, 2012, captures Barbra's triumphant return to her hometown. With special guest Chris Botti and a thrilling duet with her son, Jason Gould, Barbra achieves yet another career milestone, proving along the way that you can take the girl out of Brooklyn, but you can't take Brooklyn out of the girl!