Barbra Streisand - Live in Concert 2006

This concert program by legendary vocalist Barbara Streisand captures a live performance by the singer captured during her 2006 North American Tour. Some of the songs featured in the performance include "Unusual Way," "A Cockeyed Optimist" and "My Shining Hour." Set List 1. Funny Girl Overture [Original Broadway Version] 2. Starting Here, Starting Now 3. Down With Love 4. Way We Were, The 5. Ma Premiére Chanson 6. Evergreen - (featuring Il Divo) 7. My Way - (featuring Il Divo) 8. Come Rain or Come Shine 9. Funny Girl 10. Music That Makes Me Dance, The 11. My Man 12. People 13. Music of the Night, The - (featuring Il Divo) 14. Jason's Theme 15. Carefully Taugh/Children Will Listen 16. Unusual Way 17. What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life? 18. Q & a 19. Happy Days Are Here Again 20. (Have I Stayed) Too Long At the Fair? 21. Time of Your Life, The 22. Cockeyed Optimist, A 23. Somewhere - (featuring Il Divo) 24. My Shining Hour 25. Don't Rain On My Parade (Reprise) 26. Smile