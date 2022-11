Not Available

In 1985, Barbra Streisand released "The Broadway Album," which remains one of her most popular records. This documentary follows the diva as she creates this seminal recording and features an exclusive interview with the star herself. The best of Broadway comes to life in the tour, as Streisand rehearses "Putting it Together," "Can't Help Lovin' That Man of Mine" and "If I Loved You." Also included is the music video for "Somewhere."