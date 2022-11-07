Barclay James Harvest: Legacy: Live at Shepherd's Bush Empire

Not Available

British prog rockers Barclay James Harvest perform four decades' worth of hits in this powerhouse 2006 concert from London's Shepherd's Bush Empire. Founding members John Lees and Woolly Wolstenholme show they've still got what it takes to dazzle audiences on "Poor Wages," "Mockingbird," "Poor Man's Moody Blues," "The Great 1974 Mining Disaster," "Child of the Universe" and other tunes, some of which they haven't performed live in 30 years.