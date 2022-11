Not Available

The very best of Barclay James Harvest, a rock band who enjoyed success in Europe in the 1970s and 1980s. Distinctive for their pretty melodies, Beatles-esque harmonies and a liking for the mellotron, the band had a platinum hit in 1980 with 'Eyes of the Universe'. Here they perform eight tracks including 'Hymn', 'Mockingbird' and 'Life is for Living'.