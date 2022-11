Not Available

Bardhaasht is a Bollywood drama and thriller film released in 2004. The director is E. Niwas. It is based on the screenplay written by Vikram Bhatt. The main cast of the movie is Bobby Deol, Lara Dutta and Rahul Dev. Bardaasht is noted for its gritty and brutal portrayal of police force and triumph of human will and justice in the form of Major Aditya Shrivastava portrayed by Bobby Deol.