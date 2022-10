Not Available

"Developed as a research for a future film about a cemetery of elephants. The research is based on classic adventure films, Lost World literature adaptations and exotic adventure films from the '30s, '40s, '50s, '60s, the golden period of adventure in cinema. These archive works are experimental notes of some of the techniques and visions that will inhabit the film, they represent a new approach to sound and image. An overwhelming experiment with the audiovisual matter."