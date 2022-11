Not Available

BKFC Card Includes Heavyweight Tournament Semi-Finals & the returns of Bec Rawlings & Tony Lopez. Plus, the BKFC features debuts of Chris Lytle & Charles Bennett Following the incredibly successful inaugural event event held on June 2 in Wyoming, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) returns with a yet another loaded card with their next event under the auspices and control of the Mississippi Athletic Commission.