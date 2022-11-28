Bare Knucle

Not Available

Bare Knuckle chronicles Lenny McLean’s origin as a young street fighter in 1970s East End London, the haunting effects of horrific childhood abuse, and his bitter rivalry with Roy Shaw across three unlicensed boxing matches, culminating in Lenny taking the championship title of “The Guv’nor”. In his later life, Lenny McLean went on to become a bestselling author, and won TV and film roles, the most well known being “Barry the Baptist” in Guy Ritchie’s debut Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, shortly before passing away in 1998.