Bare Market

It presents Nicole London in the lead, and wisely builds up her eagerness and lust as the movie progresses. She plays a "frigid" wife who's lady friends P.J. Sparxxx and Alex Jordan can't seem to get enough of sex, and try to persuade her to let go of her inhabitions, despite the fact she's married. The good thing about the movie is that Nicole does a good job in coming across as a timid lady, that, when broken willpower wise, let's go in a big way. Nicole London may not be one of the most attractive ladies in porn, but her charisma and raw lust appearance make the screen light up.