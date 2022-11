Not Available

Sun, suds, a magical island, Bigfoot, Elvis and beautiful women perfect! In this hilarious parody the hot, sexy action continues in funny form as three former Playboy Playmates and three former Penthouse Pets romp in the sun and surf! (oh, and they do competitions and stuff too). Everyone will enjoy this parody of Survivor with inside jokes for fans of the show plus plenty of hilarious teenage humor for everyone else.