Bare Taggers

Not Available

You might regard it as mindless graffiti, but the artistic scrawls of these horny guys serve as their signatures on a sub-culture which few outside it understand. Then again, of course, you might not even notice the “tagging” in question, given that it’s up against ten of the biggest, most insatiable cocks in the Czech Republic! Nicolas Cruz, Ennio Guardi and Jack Cameron abandon their spray-paints to spend time marking open mouths and spraying raw hairless asses with oodles of pent-up jizz instead.