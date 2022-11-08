Bareback Addict

Not Available

Nicholas Leoni thinks he's died and gone to Heaven. Kneeling between these two hot Latin studs, Rick Romo and Joey, with a mouthful of cock, who wouldn't feel the exact same way? — Hot, hunky, daddy Nick Moretti comes home to find his boy, Tyson James, naked and ready to go. "Hey Daddy, show me what you can do," Tyson begs coyly. — "Which one of you guys has a bigger dick?" Preston Johnson asks with two meaty mounds of short-covered flesh in each hand. Rick Romo and Mark are up for the challenge. — Mike Cummings shares a hot story about his Army days and gangbanging women in the barracks. Just thinking about those times gets Mike nice and hard. With no women around, Gio Ryder is more than happy to step up and show Mike what it's like to get blown by someone who truly understands cock.