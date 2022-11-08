Bareback Auditions 01

Not Available

Lucas Entertainment makes a return to interviewing its cast of hot guys in Bareback Auditions for gay porn movies! First up is Owen Michaels, who pounds Trace Kendall's ass. Austin Chandler fucks Armond Rizzo's tight Latin ass so hard he yells out in continuous ecstasy. Adam Killian steps out from behind the camera to give Joseph Rough's ass a try. And Michael Lucas tries out David Lonnstrom and Felipe Ferre's holes. Get to know the guys before they get sweaty in Bareback Auditions!