The hot-as-hell duo Drae Axtell and Lucas Fox steal the show in "Bareback Auditions 7"! Drae puts his bilingual skills to use as he interviews Lucas about his sex life, but why talk about fucking when Lucas can show Drae how good he is at it? In addition, Logan Rogue returns to fuck Andy Star in the ass bareback. Devin Franco works hard for Rico Marlon's raw load. And Damon Heart flip-fucks with Alex Garcia.