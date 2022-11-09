Bareback Bayou Butt Fuckers

Not Available

It's a hot day in the bayou and Cy Kohen needs a hot, raw fuck to go along with it. The horny pig checks out the local cruising spot and finds just what he needs when Brett Bradley comes along with his big, swinging piece of meat. Tatted up hunk Cam Christou is way into sexy fucker Ryan Raz. Cam starts off by sucking on Ryan's sweet dick and driving the boy wild for more. Dirty little fucker Cy Kohen just finished getting fucked and taking a load at the local cruising spot when rugged daddy Ryder comes along looking for some action. Cy drops to his knees and sucks Ryder's cock, making sure he takes it balls deep. Tattooed muscle daddy Alessio Romero has sexy stud Dylan Hyde all to himself for an evening and he intends to use the boy until they are both satisfied.