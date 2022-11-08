Not Available

The Lucas Men love their partners very much, but sometimes boredom in the bedroom sets in… and when it does it's time for a Bareback Boyfriend Swap! Lucas Exclusives Jake Andrews and Rafael Lords break the ice by introducing a third into their sex life: Ashton Summers. New to the studio are two deliciously furry otters, Spencer Whitman and Evan Lance, and they will blow your mind with their bedroom performance. Later on Rafael gives his raw load to Spencer in a one-on-one encounter. To even the score, Jake fucks Spencer's boyfriend, Evan. Enjoy the sexual mischief of Bareback Boyfriend Swap!