Not Available

Bareback Boyfriends and Bros

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Tomas Brand makes his return to Lucas Entertainment in the studio's new movie, "Bareback Boyfriends & Bros." Tomas, an enduring fan favorite for his intense muscle-daddy appeal, was invited to have bareback sex on camera with his real-life boyfriend, Angelo Di Luca. Klim Gromov makes his debut by surrendering his hole to the huge uncut cock of the gorgeous Rico Marlon. Bogdan Gromov has a one-on-one barebacking session with insatiable dominant top Viktor Rom. And then Klim and Bogdan unite to share the raw uncut meat of Mark Daniels.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images