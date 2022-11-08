Not Available

Is there any point to bareback sex if you're not swapping cum with the guys you're fucking? The men of Lucas Entertainment don't think so: that's why they share plenty of seed in Bareback Cum Swappers! New exclusive Leo Alexander returns to fuck Zander Craze in the ass raw. Afterwards Joey Pele gives Max Schutler exactly what he needs: a big uncut cock to suck on and ride bareback. And at the climax of the movie the cum flows in a group sex scene with Dylan James, Joey Pele, Nick North, Bruno Fox, Isaac Eliad, Patryk Jankowski, Max Schutler, and Josh Milk.