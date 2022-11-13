Not Available

It's time for Raw Fuck Club's retro-styled celebration of sweaty fuckers in athletic gear. Colton Carbone gives trash-talking bottom Marco Cruise a rough workout with his 8.5" piece of jock meat. First timer Jeremy Rockwood unveils his huge 9"+ bat as the centerpiece of a four man orgy. Brandon Hawk then proves one big dick is not enough for his raw muscle hole. Owen Hawk pounds Latin fuck boy Diego Catalan's bubble butt, who also makes his Raw Fuck Club debut. Packed with stellar action and raw rookie meat, Bareback Gear Jocks is a winner sure to put a smile in your endzone.