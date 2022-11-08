Not Available

Lucas Entertainment's Bareback Lovers demonstrate the height of true passion: real-life couples share their stories before having sex on camera without the use of condoms for the first time in the studio's history. Seattle-based boyfriends Billy Santoro and Seth Treston were the first to set the trend by discussing their relationship before Seth takes Billy's raw cock and hot load up his ass. Jake Steel has sex without a condom with Peter Stark. Husbands Timo Dylan and Edji Da Silva top each other bare. And Tomas Brand and Logan Rogue fill each other up with their cum. Join the Bareback Lovers in the studio's first foray of bareback sex!