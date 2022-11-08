Not Available

There’s a “Bareback Rematch” on the Lucas Entertainment set: some of our favorite guys that have gone at it together in the past want a second round… and this time it’s going to be rougher and hotter than it was before! Zander Craze and Damon Heart suck and fuck until they blow their loads. Rafael Carreras gets Javi Velaro’s hole all to himself for a rough and raw pounding. Adam Killian and Tomas Brand take turns on each other’s asses. And Michael Lucas gives James Castle his 10-inch uncut cock. Who will you pick as the winner of “Bareback Rematch”?