Not Available

Lars Svenson returns with Bareback Whores — exclusive hunks and a brothel of hung and horny international men. The best thing about being a whore is that you don't waste time with foreplay. These hot studs get right down to the bare basics. Join in the action as each sexy stud slides their raw cocks into one another, filling each other with their warm, thick loads. This action packed movie has hot, hung, horny guys ready to show you how it's really done. Featuring four of the hottest, grittiest scenes on one video, Valentin Petrov makes his bareback debut, drilling his huge Russian cock into newcomer Joshua Chandler's tight hole in a fuck frenzy threesome that assures Raw Riders is here to stay.