Not Available

Getting a chance at Barebacking Brent Everett was something all of the Lucas Men wanted, but only a select few won out! First, Allen King spreads his legs for Brent, who fucks Allen without mercy. Afterward, it was time for Brent to take dick up his ass by riding Andre Donovan’s BBC. Also, Gabriel Phoenix blows lots of loads for Adam Killian. And Viktor Rom gets rough and raw with Drew Dixon’s hole.