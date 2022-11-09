Barebacking Fuck Buddies 11

Not Available

Scruffy, rugged Shay Michaels and Kyle Savage are well matched — horny and hard. Kyle rides Shay's dick, bouncing hard and fast when he shoots a huge load all over the ground. Isaac Hardy and Kip Johnson notice each other's morning wood and things quickly heat up. Isaac eats Kip's hot ass, then breeds Kip's hole over the ottoman and finally pile drives his ass into the couch. Rugged Dayton O'Connor and sexy Tyson James make out passionately and soon Dayton slides his huge cock into Tyson's bubble butt. The two studs deep throat each other and Dayton drives back into Tyson's hot ass. After getting Armond Rizzo's hole wet and slippery, Derek Parker shoves his huge cock into Armond's ass. Derek ruthlessly pounds his raw cock deep into Armond's young hole, taking a break only to shove it down his throat again. He then shoves his dick back inside and breeds Armond's ass.